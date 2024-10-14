K.J. Osborn News: No snaps in Week 6

Osborn was active for Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans, but didn't play in the contest, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Osborn, who was inactive in Week 5 due to a shoulder injury, was limited in practice last week, but he ended up in uniform Sunday, with Tyquan Thornton and Javon Baker being healthy scratches versus Houston. While Osborn didn't see any snaps in the contest, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk and Kendrick Bourne handled New England's WR duties. Perhaps once Osborn distances himself further from his shoulder issue, he'll find himself back in the rotation, but for now he's off the fantasy radar.