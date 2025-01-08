K.J. Osborn News: Ready to face Tampa Bay
Osborn (illness) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Osborn missed Washington's regular-season finale, a narrow win over the Cowboys, due to an illness, but he's returned to full health ahead of Sunday's road wild-card matchup at Tampa Bay. The veteran wideout joined the Commanders' mid-December but has only suited up for one game with the team, Week 17 versus Atlanta, in which he played 18 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted.
