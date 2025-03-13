Fantasy Football
K.J. Osborn headshot

K.J. Osborn News: Returns to Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Osborn re-signed with the Commanders on a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Osborn only suited up for one regular-season game upon being claimed off waivers by Washington in December, remaining a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs. The veteran wideout will now look to make the most of a full offseason to pick up the team's offensive scheme, with the goal of earning a consistent depth role during the 2025 season.

K.J. Osborn
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
