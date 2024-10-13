K.J. Osborn News: Suiting up Sunday

Osborn (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Osborn, who was inactive in Week 5, was limited in practice this week before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. Though he's back in the lineup after a one-week absence, given that Ja'Lynn Polk, Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas are also in New England's WR mix, Osborn isn't a high-percentage fantasy option until or unless he's able to establish consistent rapport with rookie QB Drake Maye, who's making his first NFL regular-season start Sunday.