K'Lavon Chaisson headshot

K'Lavon Chaisson Injury: Sits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Chaisson (undisclosed) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Chaisson is sitting out with an undisclosed issue. It is unclear when the starting strongside linebacker suffered the issue, as neither he nor the recently injured Odafe Oweh (undisclosed) participated in last Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins. With both primary outside linebackers down for an indeterminate amount of time, Joshua Josephs, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Drake Jackson should see increased first-team reps.

K'Lavon Chaisson
Washington Commanders
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