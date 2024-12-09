K'Lavon Chaisson News: First career INT in Week 14

Chaisson finished Sunday's 28-13 loss to Tampa Bay with four tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Chaisson picked off a Baker Mayfield pass intended for Jalen McMillan on the third play of the second quarter, but the Raiders gave the ball back on the next play when Aidan O'Connell fumbled the ball. Chaisson also combined on a sack with Tre'von Moehrig late in the third quarter which forced the Buccaneers to punt on the next play. In the four regular-season games since the Raiders' Week 10 bye, Chaisson has logged eight tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one interception.