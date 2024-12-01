K'Lavon Chaisson News: Gets to QB in loss

Chaisson recorded three tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Friday's 19-17 loss to the Chiefs.

The defensive end continued to play a rotational role for the Raiders, but he made the most of his 23 snaps. Chaisson has 17 total tackles (10 solo), including 2.5 sacks, on the year. With Maxx Crosby and Charles Snowden still healthy, Chaisson's role is unlikely to change anytime soon.