K'Lavon Chaisson News: Joins forces with Commanders
Washington agreed to terms on a one-year, $11 million contract with Chaisson on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Chaisson is coming off a breakout campaign in New England and will spend his seventh season in the NFL as a focal point of the Commanders' revamped pass rush. Across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025, he totaled 71 tackles (18 solo), including a career-high 7.5 sacks. Chaisson projects to start opposite fellow free-agency signee Odafe Oweh in 2026.
