K'Lavon Chaisson News: Logs sack in second straight week

Chaisson tallied three solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during Sunday's 25-10 win over New Orleans.

Chaisson logged his fifth sack of the season Sunday, when he took down Spencer Rattler for a nine-yard loss midway through the fourth quarter. Chaisson has logged 4.0 sacks over his last five games, which is tied for third-most in the NFL in that span. Chaisson will look to finish the 2024 season on a strong note against the Chargers in Week 18.