Ko Kieft Injury: Back with Bucs
Kieft (leg) has agreed to terms on a contract with the Buccaneers, per General Manager Jason Licht. It is a one-year contract, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kieft injured his leg in Week 3 of the 2025 season and didn't return. He'll be back with the Buccaneers for 2026 after playing in 53 regular-season games for the team since being drafted in the sixth round in 2022. Kieft has filled a depth role throughout his career, recording just eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
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