Kieft (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Kieft was able to play through his ankle injury in the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Eagles, tallying 22 total snaps (three offensive and 19 on special teams) without recording a stat. The third-year tight end is still expected to play in Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Falcons unless his participation is downgraded either Tuesday or Wednesday.