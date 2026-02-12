Ko Kieft Injury: Plays just three games in 2025

Kieft (leg) didn't record an offensive statistic while logging 29 offensive snaps across three games in 2025.

The Minnesota product sustained a leg injury in Tampa Bay's Week 3 win over the Jets that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. In the Buccaneers' first three games, Kieft was primarily used as a blocker and did not receive a target. He also contributed on special teams, logging 65 snaps and recording three total tackles. With Kieft's rookie contract expiring after the 2025 season, he's set to hit unrestricted free agency. Expect the 28-year-old to draw interest from teams in need of tight-end depth and special-teams help ahead of next season.