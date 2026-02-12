Ko Kieft Injury: Plays just three games in 2025
Kieft (leg) didn't record an offensive statistic while logging 29 offensive snaps across three games in 2025.
The Minnesota product sustained a leg injury in Tampa Bay's Week 3 win over the Jets that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. In the Buccaneers' first three games, Kieft was primarily used as a blocker and did not receive a target. He also contributed on special teams, logging 65 snaps and recording three total tackles. With Kieft's rookie contract expiring after the 2025 season, he's set to hit unrestricted free agency. Expect the 28-year-old to draw interest from teams in need of tight-end depth and special-teams help ahead of next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ko Kieft See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 3 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage143 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage150 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage157 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Usage Analysis from the Wild-Card RoundJanuary 14, 2025
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP EstimatesJanuary 7, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ko Kieft See More