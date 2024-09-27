Ko Kieft Injury: Questionable for Week 4

Kieft (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Kieft opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Broncos. The 2022 sixth-round pick has given himself a chance at playing Sunday after practicing in a limited capacity Friday. If Kieft cannot play in Week 4, then rookie seventh-round pick Devin Culp would serve as the Bucs' No. 3 tight end behind Cade Otton and Payne Durham.