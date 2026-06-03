Kobe King Injury: Reverts to Jets' IR

King (undisclosed) reverted from waivers to the Jets' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

King wasn't claimed by another team after the Jets waived him Monday, so now he'll have to spend the entire 2026 campaign on IR unless he negotiates an injury settlement with the team. For now, his absence could free up more reps at linebacker for rookie undrafted free agents Jaden Keller and Chase Wilson.