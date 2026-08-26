Kobe Prentice News: Headed to New York
The Giants signed Prentice to a contract Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
The Patriots waived Prentice on Monday. The wide receiver went unclaimed but has quickly found another team to finish out the preseason with. Prentice will likely play in Friday's preseason finale against the Jets, but it is unlikely he will spend any longer with the Giants' roster than that.
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