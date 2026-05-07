Kobe Prentice headshot

Kobe Prentice News: Inks UDFA deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Prentice signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Kassidy Hill of the team's official site reports.

Prentice had a decent freshman season at Alabama with a 31-337-2 line over 13 games, but he never really progressed from there, topping out at 380 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at Baylor. He's undersized (5-foot-10, 184 pounds) but showcased 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day, and he'll need to make an impact on special teams to have a chance at the 53-man roster.

Kobe Prentice
Carolina Panthers
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