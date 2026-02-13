Kobie Turner headshot

Kobie Turner Injury: Ends season with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Turner had 48 tackles (24 solo), including 7.0 sacks, and added three passes defensed, including one interception, over 17 regular-season games with the Rams.

Turner had a productive season starting at defensive end opposite Braden Fiske, but a mysterious injury obscures next season's potential. The 26-year-old exited the Rams' NFC Championship Game loss to the Seahawks in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury, and the starting right end never returned to the contest. With no additional information surrounding the injury, it is unclear if Turner will be able to enter the last season of his contract with a full offseason of physical preparation.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobie Turner See More
