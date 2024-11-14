Kobie Turner Injury: Pops up on injury report

Turner (back) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The starting defensive end was not on Wednesday's injury report. Turner has played on at least 73 percent of the defensive snaps in each of Los Angeles' nine games this season, recording 40 tackles (22 solo), including 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. The Rams have one more practice session Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.