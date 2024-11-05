Kobie Turner News: Applies constant pressure in Week 9

Turner recorded six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and added another two quarterback hits in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win against Seattle.

Turner tied for third on Los Angeles in stops and tied for the team lead in quarterback hits. His sack was a big one, as he brought down Geno Smith on a third-down play early in the fourth quarter to force the Seahawks to punt. Turner has 4.0 sacks through eight games on the season after racking up 9.0 sacks over 17 regular-season contests as a rookie last year.