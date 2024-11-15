Kobie Turner News: Cleared to play Week 11

Turner (back) was a full practice participant Friday and does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

After logging a full practice Wednesday, Turner was listed on Thursday's injury report due to a back issue. However, he was able to practice without limitations Friday, and he will play Sunday barring any setbacks. In the four games since the Rams' Week 6 bye, Turner has logged 21 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defense.