Kobie Turner News: Notches fifth sack of season

Turner recorded six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defended during Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

The second-year defensive end got to Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter, and Turner tacked on his second pass defended on the season, tying the amount he had in 17 games during his rookie campaign last season. Turner will look to add to his sack total against Drake Maye and the Patriots in Week 11.