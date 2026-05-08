Kolbe Katsis News: Lands in Mile High City

Katsis signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Katsis was dominant for Northern Arizona of the FCS last season, recording 95 receptions for 1,566 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons. He earned All-Big Sky First Team honors as a wide receiver and as a kick returner, as he averaged 30.6 yards per kick return while scoring once. The Broncos have a deep receiver corps, so Katsis likely will need to produce immediately as a returner to earn a 53-man roster spot.