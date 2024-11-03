Fantasy Football
Kolton Miller headshot

Kolton Miller Injury: Spotted with boot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Miller (ankle) was spotted with a boot on his right foot in the locker room after Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Miller was forced to exit Sunday's contest early with a right foot/ankle injury and he could be sidelined moving forward as a result of the injury. With Las Vegas idle in Week 10, the offensive tackle will have an extra week to get right before the team travels to face the Dolphins on Nov. 17.

Kolton Miller
Las Vegas Raiders
