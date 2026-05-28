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Kolton Miller News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Miller (ankle) is participating in OTAs, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

The left tackle started four games last season before suffering a hairline fracture to his ankle in a September matchup with the Bears. Miller was able to practice near the end of the regular season, though, so his participation in OTAs is perhaps not a surprise. The veteran has started 112 of the 114 games he's played in during his eight-year career.

Kolton Miller
Las Vegas Raiders
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