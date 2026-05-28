Kolton Miller News: Participating in OTAs
Miller (ankle) is participating in OTAs, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.
The left tackle started four games last season before suffering a hairline fracture to his ankle in a September matchup with the Bears. Miller was able to practice near the end of the regular season, though, so his participation in OTAs is perhaps not a surprise. The veteran has started 112 of the 114 games he's played in during his eight-year career.
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