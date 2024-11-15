Kolton Miller News: Will play vs. Miami

Miller (ankle) logged a full practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Miller suffered an ankle injury during the Raiders' Week 9 loss to the Bengals. However, the Week 10 bye seems to have done the trick, as Miller was able to practice this week and finished strong will a full session Friday. Barring any setbacks, the 2018 first-round pick should start at left tackle for Sunday's contest.