Konata Mumpfield headshot

Konata Mumpfield News: Looks towards NFL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Mumpfield will declare for the NFL Draft and opt out of Pittsburgh's bowl game against Toledo, TribLive.com reports.

Mumpfield had a career year in his senior season with the Panthers, reeling in 52 catches for 813 yards and five touchdowns. He'll now call it a college career and look towards the NFL draft, where his experience and production should garner him plenty of looks from general managers.

Konata Mumpfield
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
