Konata Mumpfield News: Looks towards NFL
Mumpfield will declare for the NFL Draft and opt out of Pittsburgh's bowl game against Toledo, TribLive.com reports.
Mumpfield had a career year in his senior season with the Panthers, reeling in 52 catches for 813 yards and five touchdowns. He'll now call it a college career and look towards the NFL draft, where his experience and production should garner him plenty of looks from general managers.
Konata Mumpfield
Free Agent
