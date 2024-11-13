Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kool-Aid McKinstry headshot

Kool-Aid McKinstry Injury: Begins week with limited work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

McKinstry (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

McKinstry had logged five consecutive DNPs before Wednesday's limited session, which suggests he could be nearing a return to the field. The 2024 second-round pick's participation in practice both Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in the Saints' Week 11 matchup against the Browns.

Kool-Aid McKinstry
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now