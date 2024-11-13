Kool-Aid McKinstry Injury: Begins week with limited work
McKinstry (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
McKinstry had logged five consecutive DNPs before Wednesday's limited session, which suggests he could be nearing a return to the field. The 2024 second-round pick's participation in practice both Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in the Saints' Week 11 matchup against the Browns.
