Kool-Aid McKinstry Injury: Exits with injury Sunday

McKinstry sustained a neck injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders.

McKinstry logged six tackles before exiting late in the second half Sunday. The rookie second-round pick has moved up into a starting role since cornerback Marshon Lattimore was sent to the Commanders at the trade deadline. With McKinstry sidelined, expect Shemar Jean-Charles to step up apposite starting cornerback Alontae Taylor.