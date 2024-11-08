Kool-Aid McKinstry Injury: Missing another week
McKinstry (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
The rookie corner from Alabama was unable to practice all week after missing the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Panthers due to a hamstring injury, so it's no surprise he won't suit up in Week 10. Shemar Jean-Charles is expected to start opposite Rico Payton (back) as part of the Saints' top outside cornerback duo in McKinstry's stead.
