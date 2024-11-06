Kool-Aid McKinstry Injury: Opens week as DNP

McKinstry (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

McKinstry was sidelined for the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Panthers after likely worsening his hamstring injury in practice, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing more time. The 2024 second-round pick likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 10, when the Saints host the Falcons.