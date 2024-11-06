Kool-Aid McKinstry Injury: Opens week as DNP
McKinstry (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
McKinstry was sidelined for the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Panthers after likely worsening his hamstring injury in practice, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing more time. The 2024 second-round pick likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 10, when the Saints host the Falcons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now