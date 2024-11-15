Fantasy Football
Kool-Aid McKinstry Injury: Questionable vs. Browns

Published on November 15, 2024

McKinstry (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Despite logging consecutive full practices to end the week, McKinstry will still draw the questionable tag after missing the Saints' last two games due to a hamstring injury. If McKinstry is able to return Sunday, he would reclaim his starting spot at corner alongside Alontae Taylor, otherwise Shemar Jean-Charles would draw the start for a third straight game.

