Kool-Aid McKinstry News: Becomes starter as rookie

In 15 games in 2024, McKinstrey recorded 42 tackles (32 solo) and six pass breakups.

Both Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Paulson Adebo (upper leg) missed large chunks of the season due to injury, so McKinstrey was forced to step up as a starter for a good portion of 2024, including all of New Orleans' last seven games. He wasn't picked on too often despite his inexperience, but he did surrender some explosive plays. With Lattimore now in Washington and Adebo set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, McKinstrey might have to start preparing to keep that starting spot in 2025.