Kool-Aid McKinstry News: Full practice participant Thursday

McKinstry (neck/shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

McKinstry was knocked out of the Saints' Week 15 loss to the Commanders due to a neck injury, and he finished the game with six tackles (four solo). It doesn't appear to be a lasting issue as he was able to practice without limitations in New Orleans' first official session of the week Thursday. Barring any setbacks, McKinstry should be able to suit up against Green Bay on Monday. The rookie second-round pick has logged 33 tackles (26 solo) and five pass defenses across 12 regular-season games.