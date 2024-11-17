Fantasy Football
Kool-Aid McKinstry headshot

Kool-Aid McKinstry News: Good to go against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

McKinstry (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

McKinstry finished the week strong with back-to-back full practices, and he will return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The rookie second-round pick should see a significant uptick in defensive snaps after Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was traded to the Commanders at the trade deadline Nov. 5.

Kool-Aid McKinstry
New Orleans Saints
