Kool-Aid McKinstry headshot

Kool-Aid McKinstry News: Past hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

McKinstry (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.

McKinstry returned to practice Wednesday after missing the Saints' last two games due to a hamstring injury. He appears to be on track to play Sunday against the Browns, however, after he was able to practice Thursday without limitations. In the eight games prior to his injury, McKinstry logged 18 tackles (14 solo) and three pass defenses.

Kool-Aid McKinstry
New Orleans Saints
