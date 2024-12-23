Kris Abrams-Draine News: Nabs first interception of career
Abrams-Draine tallied four tackles (three solo) and an interception during the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Chargers this past Thursday.
The rookie fifth-round pick out of Missouri has seen his snap count at outside corner increase in the Broncos' last two games due to Riley Moss's knee injury. Abrams-Draine took advantage of his increased playing time in Week 16, when he picked off a pass from Justin Herbert intended for Joshua Palmer late in the second quarter. It was the first interception of Abrams-Draine's young NFL career, but he could revert to a backup role for Week 17 against the Bengals if Moss is able to progress in his recovery enough to play.
