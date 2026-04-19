Kris Jenkins headshot

Kris Jenkins Injury: Playing time in jeopardy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Jenkins will have a hard time earning meaningful playing time in the wake of the Bengals trading for Dexter Lawrence, Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

The Bengals have now traded for Lawrence, signed Jonathan Allen and retained B.J. Hill as interior defensive linemen, and still currently employ T.J. Slaton. Jenkins hasn't shined in his first two years with the Bengals after getting drafted in the second round from Michigan, tallying a combined 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Kris Jenkins
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Jenkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Jenkins See More
Gameday Injuries: Week 16
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
119 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
125 days ago
2024 Cincinnati Bengals Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2024 Cincinnati Bengals Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
July 24, 2024
NFL Draft: Final Three-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Three-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
April 25, 2024
NFL Draft: Three-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: Three-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
March 25, 2024