Kris Jenkins News: Logs pair of sacks vs. Browns

Jenkins recorded 2.0 sacks in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Browns.

Jenkins had one of the best games of his young career in Sunday's blowout win, taking down Dorian Thompson-Robinson for his second and third sacks of the year. The 2024 second-round pick from Michigan has accumulated 28 total tackles through 13 appearances this season, and he's expected to remain one of Cincinnati's top rotational interior defensive linemen as the year winds down.