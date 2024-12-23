Fantasy Football
Kris Jenkins News: Logs two sacks vs. Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 2:13pm

Jenkins recorded two total tackles (both solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Browns.

Jenkins had one of the best games of his young career in Sunday's blowout win, taking down Dorian Thompson-Robinson for his second and third sacks of the year. The 2024 second-round pick from Michigan has accumulated 28 total tackles through 13 appearances this season, and he's expected to remain one of Cincinnati's top rotational interior defensive linemen as the year progresses.

Kris Jenkins
Cincinnati Bengals
