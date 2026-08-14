Kris Jenkins News: Plays Thursday
Jenkins logged five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Thursday night's preseason opener against the Lions.
Jenkins participated in 32 defensive snaps, good for 48 percent of Cincinnati's total in Thursday's game. The defensive tackle missed the last three games of the 2025 regular season due to an ankle injury, but he appears to have since recovered. The 2024 second-rounder has a hard path to playing time this year, with the addition of Dexter Lawrence set to knock his position on the depth chart down further.
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