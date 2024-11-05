Kris Jenkins News: Records first NFL sack

Jenkins totaled five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 41-24 Week 9 win over Las Vegas.

Jenkins' tackle total was a career high, and he logged his first NFL sack with a takedown of Desmond Ridder in the fourth quarter. The rookie second-round draft pick has been getting steady playing time, logging over half of the Bengals' defensive snaps in four of his past five games. Jenkins has tallied 14 tackles (five solo) over seven games on the season.