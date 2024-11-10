Fantasy Football
Kristian Fulton

Kristian Fulton Injury: Inactive for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Fulton (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Fulton will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 8. His next chance to suit up will be Week 11 against Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tarheeb Still, Dicaprio Bootle and Elijah Molden are candidates to see more snaps at corner opposite starter Cam Hart.

Kristian Fulton
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
