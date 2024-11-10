Kristian Fulton Injury: Inactive for Week 10

Fulton (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Fulton will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 8. His next chance to suit up will be Week 11 against Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tarheeb Still, Dicaprio Bootle and Elijah Molden are candidates to see more snaps at corner opposite starter Cam Hart.