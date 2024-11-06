Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kristian Fulton headshot

Kristian Fulton Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Fulton (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Fulton was sidelined for the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns after sustaining a hamstring injury the week prior, and Wednesday's DNP is likely an indication that he's in jeopardy of missing even more time. If the LSU product can't upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday, Tarheeb Still and Dicaprio Bootle could see increased work in the Chargers' secondary.

Kristian Fulton
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now