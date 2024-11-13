Kristian Fulton Injury: Opens week limited

Fulton (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Despite his limited participation, Fulton told reporters after Wednesday's practice that he feels 100 percent and plans to play against the Bengals on Sunday, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. Fulton has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the Chargers' last two regular-season games, but his return for Week 11 would be timely as he would face off against Bengals' superstar wideout and former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase. Through seven