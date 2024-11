Fulton (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Fulton was unable to practice all week after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Chargers' Week 8 win over the Saints, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Expect Dicaprio Bootle to start opposite Cam Hart as part of the Chargers' top outside cornerback duo in Fulton's stead.