Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Kristian Fulton headshot

Kristian Fulton Injury: Questionable for Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

Fulton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Arizona.

Fulton is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 6 against the Broncos. He didn't practice Thursday and Friday, and he could be a true game-time decision. Ja'Sir Taylor (leg) is also listed as questionable and Deane Leonard (hamstring) has been ruled out, meaning Cam Hart and Elijah Molden are the only healthy corners heading into Monday's game.

Kristian Fulton
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News