Kristian Fulton Injury: Questionable for Week 7

Fulton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Arizona.

Fulton is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 6 against the Broncos. He didn't practice Thursday and Friday, and he could be a true game-time decision. Ja'Sir Taylor (leg) is also listed as questionable and Deane Leonard (hamstring) has been ruled out, meaning Cam Hart and Elijah Molden are the only healthy corners heading into Monday's game.