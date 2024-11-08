Fantasy Football
Kristian Fulton

Kristian Fulton Injury: Unlikely to play Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Fulton (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tennessee.

Fulton was unable to practice this week, but he has not yet been ruled out Sunday against the Titans, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Tarheeb Still and Elijah Molden will likely continue to see increased snaps in the Chargers' secondary while Fulton is sidelined.

Kristian Fulton
Los Angeles Chargers

