Fulton (knee) was able to practice in full Thursday.

Fulton sat out Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but the issue appears to have been minor. The cornerback's return to a full practice Thursday suggests that he's in no danger of missing Sunday's Week 6 clash against the Broncos. Fulton has logged 100 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps in all but one of the team's four contests so far this season.