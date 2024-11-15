Fantasy Football
Kristian Fulton headshot

Kristian Fulton News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Fulton (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

The 26-year-old missed each of the Chargers' last two games due to a hamstring injury, but Friday's full practice suggests he's moved past the issue in time to face his former LSU teammate and superstar wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, on Sunday. Expect Fulton to start opposite Cam Hart in the Chargers' secondary in Week 11.

Kristian Fulton
Los Angeles Chargers
