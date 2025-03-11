Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Kristian Fulton headshot

Kristian Fulton News: Signs with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Fulton agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.

Fulton rejuvenated his career in his lone year with the Chargers last season turning into arguably one of Los Angeles' best secondary pieces. The 26-year-old then parlayed that into a significant deal with the Chiefs that includes $15 million guaranteed with an upside to $20.5 million. Fulton has played as a boundary corner essentially his entire career, but with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson already firmly set in their spots, it's possible the new addition could be utilized all around Kansas City's secondary.

Kristian Fulton
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now